Music Review: 'No Such Place'
No Such Place
On his sophomore disc, this Floridian crackpot prophet spins gothic folktales inspired by fire-and-brimstone religion, freedom-promising highways, and broken-down cars. But as rural and unsophisticated as songs like ”God Was Drunk When He Made Me” and ”Handcuffed to a Fence in Mississippi” might sound, White’s perspective is tellingly urbane: What other visionary calls upon trip-hopsters Morcheeba and Q-Burns Abstract Message to dress his candid compositions in murmuring beats and electronic mist? B
No Such Place
