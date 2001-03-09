Music Review: 'No Such Place'

By Laura Morgan
Updated March 17, 2020

On his sophomore disc, this Floridian crackpot prophet spins gothic folktales inspired by fire-and-brimstone religion, freedom-promising highways, and broken-down cars. But as rural and unsophisticated as songs like ”God Was Drunk When He Made Me” and ”Handcuffed to a Fence in Mississippi” might sound, White’s perspective is tellingly urbane: What other visionary calls upon trip-hopsters Morcheeba and Q-Burns Abstract Message to dress his candid compositions in murmuring beats and electronic mist? B

