Music Review: 'At the Foot of Canal Street'

The gospel and jazz of Boutte’s native New Orleans provide the atmosphere, though his smoky, soulful tenor needs scant accompaniment to bring texture to renditions of ”If I Had My Life to Live Over” and ”Didn’t It Rain.” Mingled with these legendary tunes, his uptempo originals hold their own, including ”Sisters,” a tribute to the women who raised him, and the title track, a tony tour of the hometown that gave birth to his music. B+

