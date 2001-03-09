Music Review: 'At the Foot of Canal Street'

At the Foot of Canal Street B+ type Music

The gospel and jazz of Boutte’s native New Orleans provide the atmosphere, though his smoky, soulful tenor needs scant accompaniment to bring texture to renditions of ”If I Had My Life to Live Over” and ”Didn’t It Rain.” Mingled with these legendary tunes, his uptempo originals hold their own, including ”Sisters,” a tribute to the women who raised him, and the title track, a tony tour of the hometown that gave birth to his music. B+