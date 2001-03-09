Movie Review: 'Bedazzled'

Bedazzled (Movie - 2000) C type Movie

Unlike in George of the Jungle and Dudley Do-Right, Fraser — as an Übernerd promised the world by Satan in return for his soul — can’t muster up enough moon-eyed enthusiasm to overcome this witless remake of an old warhorse (in this case, the 1967 Dudley Moore-Peter Cook farce). In fact, the flick itself represents a kind of Faustian pact, for accompanying every comic misfire (and there are many, despite the script contributions of Harold Ramis and Larry Gelbart) is a pinup-worthy Hurley as the teasing Beelzebub taking the form of a meter maid, a miniskirted hot-for teacher, or a booty-shaking cheerleader. Evil, evil stuff. C