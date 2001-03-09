Movie Review: '3000 Miles to Graceland'

3000 Miles to Graceland C type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

We go in thinking that we’re going to see a canny B-movie throwaway steeped in the funky peacockery of Elvis worship. What we get instead is a numbingly violent, sub-Tarantino potboiler — the studio version of an indie variation on kinetic studio trash. The cliches include machine-gun-toting robbers who employ a campy pop disguise; anything and everything to do with Las Vegas; a 1959 fire-engine-red Cadillac; a tough-loner hero (Kurt Russell) with a soft spot for kids; a sociopathic antihero (Kevin Costner) who’d blow away his own mother to protect the loot; endless blood ballets of pow-zap editing and slo-mo carnage; the very fact that we’re watching — yes — another road movie. C