When Brendan Met Trudy B+ type Movie genre Romance

The movie obsessed Brendan (Peter McDonald) in When Brendan Met Trudy knows everything about movies and nothing about himself. He’s a film geek unprepared for the passion offered by Trudy (Flora Montgomery), a devil may care lass who picks him up in a pub, claiming to be a teacher; actually, she’s a burglar.

Soon enough, Trudy has stolen Brendan away from sitting in the dark. ”Nothin’ serious and nothin’ with Emma Thompson in it” are the only flicks she likes. Kieron J. Walsh directs a screenplay by Roddy Doyle, that rollicking bard of Dublin, and the two maneuver this light, charming, teasing romantic comedy between homage, tweak, and a gleeful send up of middle and highbrow sensibilities. From the opening shot of Brendan facedown in a pool of water ”Sunset Boulevard” style, to a ”Breathless” re-creation with Brendan and Trudy à la Belmondo and Seberg, the movie luxuriates in cinema references while laughing at its own fetishes — a neat talent.