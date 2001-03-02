Play Review: 'A Skull in Connemara'

A Skull in Connemara B- type Stage

In Martin McDonagh’s sliver of Ireland, even the dead are unsettled. Gravedigger Mick Dowd (Kevin Tighe) endlessly exhumes old bones to make way for new bodies, and as he nears his wife’s plot there arises a whiff of an old rumor: That ’twas Mick killed her himself. This second installment of McDonagh’s Leenane Trilogy is pungent with dirty jokes and imminent savagery. But while the play builds with blasts of humor and teases of violence, it dissolves into an ambiguous drawing-room comedy. What remains is the dissatisfaction most souls must have on their way to the grave: Is that it? B-