Movie Review: 'Sweet November'
Sweet November, a bad remake of a bad 1968 movie about a capital-K-Kooky woman (Charlize Theron) who volunteers to cure a workaholic man (Keanu Reeves) by devoting herself to him for a month, only to have him fall in love with her while she turns out to be hiding a mysterious, terminal ailment. And what was a sugar pill of a love story then is an expired prescription now. Guess what’s new about the nurturing neighbor (Jason Isaacs) downstairs? Yep, he’s gay!
Sweet November
