Book Review: 'Finding Fish: A Memoir'

Finding Fish: A Memoir B- type Book genre Nonfiction

Fisher was born in 1959 to a jailed teen mother and a dad who was already dead from a gun blast. For 14 years he lived in a foster home, berated, sexually abused, slapped and whipped, and tied to basement poles as punishment. He was a kid so marginalized he didn’t even know his middle name. Now, he’s become the scripter of his own story. (Literally: Denzel Washington will direct and star in Fisher’s screenplay of his memoir.) Fisher’s horrific childhood is clear and well-catalogued; so too is the external support that helped him overcome it — a caring teacher, a few kind caseworkers, a Navy regimen. But what’s muted is a true sense of Fisher’s spirit — the sad, determined, triumphant sensibility that kept him from succumbing. To feel distanced from this memoirist is frustrating, because he’d be quite a person to know. B-