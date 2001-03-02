Album Review: 'The Professional 2'

By Evan Serpick
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

The Professional 2

B
type
  • Music
genre

DJ Clue launched his career with cool compilations of up-and-coming rappers in the early ’90s. With a platinum ’98 debut and a radio gig on New York City’s Hot 97, the Queens-born spinner is at the top of the hip-hop heap. On 2, he again gathers everyone from mogul Puff Daddy to hoodie DMX (who gained fame from a Clue mix tape). While certain cuts shine (Method Man and Eminem are expert MCs on ”What the Beat”), other choices seem clueless. B

Episode Recaps

The Professional 2

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com