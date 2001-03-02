Album Review: 'The Professional 2'

The Professional 2 B type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

DJ Clue launched his career with cool compilations of up-and-coming rappers in the early ’90s. With a platinum ’98 debut and a radio gig on New York City’s Hot 97, the Queens-born spinner is at the top of the hip-hop heap. On 2, he again gathers everyone from mogul Puff Daddy to hoodie DMX (who gained fame from a Clue mix tape). While certain cuts shine (Method Man and Eminem are expert MCs on ”What the Beat”), other choices seem clueless. B