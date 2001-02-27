The Original Kings of Comedy
Kings: Sean Murphy
Easily as raw as Eddie Murphy’s old routines, but hardly half as delirious, The Original Kings of Comedy — Spike Lee’s crossover hit of a stand up concert film — is profane but not provocative. Its stars each work the same terrain: gags (gentle and gratingly lame) about race, and coarse bits about sex, parenting, and poverty. Sometimes these are resonant low down blues; sometimes they’re just low — bordering on the crudeness that Lee decried as minstrelsy last year in ”Bamboozled.”
