In Lost Souls, Maya Larkin (a typically hyperserious Winona Ryder) is a once possessed seminary teacher who spends her nights trying to crack apocalyptic code. Soon she’s on a mission to prevent Satan from coming topside. ”Saving Private Ryan” cinematographer Janusz Kaminski’s directorial debut is burdened with extra characters, and it’s mired in a haze of luxury auto ad style chiaroscuro and silly CGI hallucinations. If it’s the devil you’re after, lose this ”Soul” and rent ”Rosemary’s Baby” instead.