Get to Know Ya B+ type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

Does this king of neo- soul pine to be Prince? It sounds that way from his new single. After three albums of low key, red light R&B, the singer goes for something more aggressive, fast, and funky on the song that teases his forthcoming LP. It’s a refreshing change, and one that doesn’t compromise his identity. All together now: His name is Maxwell and he is funky.