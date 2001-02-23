Movie Review: 'Sunset Strip'
Not to be confused with a recent, more famous ’70s rock & roll coming-of-age story, Sunset Strip follows a group of young Angelenos — including Adam Goldberg as an Afro-addled music-biz wannabe, and Friel as a starstruck clothing designer — for a 24-hour stint on the film’s titular drag. But the combination of scenery-chewing performances (Jared Leto as a twangy rock idol is particularly irritating) and Altmanesque supporting-character overkill makes for a rock flick so dull, it’s almost shameless. C-
