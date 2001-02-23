Movie Review: 'In the Mood for Love'

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:00 AM EDT

In the Mood for Love

B+
type
  • Movie
genre

Although it isn’t in the mood for action, this languid work by avant-garde filmmaker Wong Kar-wai dazzles with everything but as it reconstructs a reticent, remembered semi-romance set in 1962 Hong Kong. Maggie Cheung (breathtaking in a wardrobe of tight, high-collared dresses) and Tony Leung play apartment neighbors whose relationship intensifies when they discover their spouses are having an affair. B+

Episode Recaps

In the Mood for Love

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • PG
runtime
  • 98 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com