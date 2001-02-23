Movie Review: 'In the Mood for Love'
Although it isn’t in the mood for action, this languid work by avant-garde filmmaker Wong Kar-wai dazzles with everything but as it reconstructs a reticent, remembered semi-romance set in 1962 Hong Kong. Maggie Cheung (breathtaking in a wardrobe of tight, high-collared dresses) and Tony Leung play apartment neighbors whose relationship intensifies when they discover their spouses are having an affair. B+
In the Mood for Love
