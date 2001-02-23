Movie Review: 'Faithless'

Faithless A- type Movie

The second film Liv Ullmann has directed from a script by Ingmar Bergman is a searing close-up epic of adultery. Marianne (Lena Endre), a serenely willful actress, destroys the affectionate and sensual haven of her marriage by commencing an affair with the couple’s good friend (Krister Henriksson). Bergman homes in on the terrifying hidden design of adultery — the way that its very destructiveness can fulfill a couple’s secret need to tear at and caress each other’s wounds. A-