Movie Review: 'Battle Beyond the Stars'

Battle Beyond the Stars C- type Movie

Despite the pedigree touted on the box (”Art Direction by James Cameron … Screenplay by John Sayles … Music by James Horner”), exec producer Roger Corman’s campy knockoff of guess-what is so chintzy, the comic-relief androids are simply mimes. The Artist Formerly Known as John-Boy plays an eager young pilot who must recruit a team of mercenaries to protect his planet from an alien despot with a wicked comb-over (Saxon). It’s hard not to admire a movie featuring a spaceship with D-cups and a title that has the nerve to one-up Star Wars — but if Lucas’ film is PlayStation 2, this one is hopscotch. C-