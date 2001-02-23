DVD Review: 'The Doors: Special Edition'

By Rob Brunner
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:48 AM EDT

The Doors

B
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

Oliver Stone’s trippy 1991 biopic gets the deluxe treatment on this new two-disc set. DVD does wonders for the film’s druggy visuals; the ’60s-style lighting textures, desert vistas, subtle ILM effects, and floaty camera work all look spectacular here. But this ”special edition” hardly seems all that special, with a package of extras that’s skimpier than a groupie’s hot pants. There’s a sleepy commentary track from Stone (and no one else), a dated 1991 featurette, the usual trailers and cast notes, 43 minutes of dull deleted scenes, and a new documentary in which various cast and crew members, Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, and Jim Morrison’s wife Patricia Kennealy-Morrison pontificate endlessly on the supposed genius of rock’s most pretentious ”poet” narcissist. On second thought, maybe the meager amount of bonus stuff is a good thing. B

The Doors

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 140 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com