Beastie Boy Adam ”Ad Rock” Horovitz teamed with Amery ”Awol” Smith and a drum ”boom-boom” machine to create these hipper-than-thou minimalist ditties. More novelty than novel, the 20 tracks consist largely of Casiotone synthesizer loops mixed with old-school beats. The result is chipper but mortifyingly simple mood music that any inventive 12-year-old could produce. B