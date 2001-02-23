Album Review: 'Music Typewriter'

  • Music

Moreno, son of Brazilian superstar Caetano Veloso, got his father’s best features — not just the soft hands, but the heightened sense of mischief, too. Typewriter puts Moreno in the thick of a next-generation Brazilian movement (Vinicius Cantuaria, Bebel Gilberto) that combines deep roots with dazzling new branches. Half of this debut is mentholated bossa nova; half is sexy carnival music for the digital era. All of it is gorgeous. A-

