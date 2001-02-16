Music Review: 'Seussical'

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:41 AM EDT

Seussical

B-
As a show, Seussical can push too hard, and its story gets jumbled. But the score (by two of the theater’s best, Ragtime‘s Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens) contains moments as magical as Broadway’s heard in years. ”Here on Who,” with its jaunty theatricality; the Beach Boys-esque ”It’s Possible” (featuring Anthony Blair Hall’s sunlit voice); and the irresistibly vaudevillian ”How Lucky You Are” are sheer delights. A-

