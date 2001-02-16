Movie Review: 'Head over Heels'

Head Over Heels D+ type Movie genre Romance Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The sort of movie in which a couple make love in front of a fire that’s roaring away on a television screen, and the prefab video blaze isn’t even meant to be ironic. Amanda (Monica Potter), a lovelorn art restorer, moves in with a quartet of haughty fashion models and spies her new crush (Freddie Prinze Jr.) doing something that appears to be a bit more unsavory than she’d counted on. The notion of an actor as innocuous as Prinze playing a possible bad guy is a paper-thin gimmick, but it’s all there is to Head Over Heels. Potter, however, who has a pleasing moonstruck glow, deserves a romantic comedy less fake than that fire. D+