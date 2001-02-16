Movie Review: 'The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle'

By Bruce Fretts
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Not since Brian Helgeland cowrote 1997’s L.A. Confidential and The Postman has a single writer toiled on the year’s best and worst scripts. Kenneth Lonergan duplicated that dubious feat by penning both the terrific You Can Count on Me and this painfully flat adaptation of the ’60s moose-and-squirrel cartoon, with De Niro embarrassing himself as Fearless Leader, the evil mastermind behind Really Bad TV. After suffering through this fiasco, you’ll swear the company launched a film division. D

