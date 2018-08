IN

Haiku

Milk thistle

Dressing up for work

L.A. branches of NYC bars

Dried mangoes

FIVE MINUTES AGO

Free verse

Cat’s claw

Business casual

NYC branches of L.A. gyms

Yogurt-covered raisins

OUT

Limericks

Shark cartilage

Dotcom T-shirt-and-jeans look

National chains

Banana chips