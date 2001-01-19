Music Review: 'Frampton Comes Alive! 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition'

type Music Current Status In Season performer Peter Frampton

We gave it a C+

This offering retains the original album’s triumvirate of FM-radio staples — including the Talkbox demonstration that is ”Do You Feel Like We Do” — and adds four previously unreleased tracks (all of which, save for the power-pop number ”Nowhere’s Too Far For My Baby,” are for Frampton-philes only). Unfortunately, neither nostalgia nor fancy packaging can make up for Frampton’s lifeless cover of the Rolling Stones’ ”Jumping Jack Flash” — which is still Alive‘s biggest stiff. C+