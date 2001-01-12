Reel World

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 142 minutes Wide Release Date 05/16/02 performer Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Kenny Baker, Anthony Daniels, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Ian McDiarmid, Temuera Morrison director George Lucas Producers Lucasfilm distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation author Jonathan Hales, George Lucas genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Action Adventure, Epic

STAR SECRETS You won’t see the new Star Wars film until 2002, but the way we figure it, it’s never too early to start rooting around for information. The fifth in the series — and second chronologically — the latest Star Wars installment will again star Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman along with Samuel L. Jackson, who promises, ”It’s adventurous, it’s romantic, it’s exciting, it’s scary, it’s all those things. And I get some very cool saber fights.” But what happens, Mr. Jackson? ”We saw in the first one that Luke was pretty much the only Jedi left [and] the Jedi were pretty much wiped out. So this one is setting all that up. Plus, the Clone Wars are about to begin.” Keep info like that coming, and we may just forgive everyone involved for Jar Jar.

BIG BANG Susan Sarandon and Goldie Hawn are currently in negotiations to star in Banger Sisters, a title we feel sure will change come ratings time. According to Sarandon, the film is ”about two women who used to bang every rock & roll star back in their wild days.” Sarandon is also said to be in talks for a role in Rialto, a drama reportedly about a scarlet woman during the Red Scare of the 1950s, which would begin filming before this year’s anticipated strikes.

IRISH JET-SETTER Pierce Brosnan is gunning for a role far tamer than his usual 007 gig: He hopes to star in an Irish film based on a true story about a man who loses custody of his children after his wife leaves him. Brosnan’s also gunning for another Bond-ing experience to be released in 2002, but he says, ”They haven’t made up their minds if they want me.” Yeah, well, never say never. (Reporting by Benjamin Svetkey and William Keck)