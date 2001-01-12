Parents' Guide

MOVIE TITLE/RATING
WAY OF THE GUN/R
IN A NUTSHELL
Petty criminals Parker (Ryan Phillippe) and Longbaugh (Benicio Del Toro) try for the big time by kidnapping a wealthy couple’s pregnant surrogate (Juliette Lewis).
WILL KIDS WANT TO SEE IT?
Teens may, because of the cool cast and the Quentin Tarantino-inspired violence.
SEX/NUDITY
A glimpse of the bare backside of a man lying next to a prostitute; pictures of a nude woman in a magazine
DRUGS/ALCOHOL
Some drinking
VIOLENCE/SCARINESS
Lots of shoot-outs; a doctor performs a bloody C-section in a motel room.
OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES/STEREOTYPES
A couple dozen f — -s before the opening credits alone
THE VERDICT
There isn’t a positive role model to be found anywhere on screen.
APPROPRIATE AGES
17 and up
[MOVIE TITLE/RATING]
SHAFT/R
[IN A NUTSHELL]When the racist son (Christian Bale) of a real estate tycoon commits murder, New York detective John Shaft (Samuel L. Jackson) takes matters into his own hands.
[WILL KIDS WANT TO SEE IT?]Although they won’t remember the original, they’ll be happy to join the hip Jackson.
[SEX/NUDITY]Some talk about booty
[DRUGS/ALCOHOL]A high liquor-intake factor; drug dealers are major players in the story.
[VIOLENCE/SCARINESS]Many fatal shootings; a man is pushed out a window to his death.
[OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES/STEREOTYPES]Constant
[THE VERDICT]The movie winks at Shaft’s unconventional, not to mention illegal, antics, basically condoning his vigilantism.
[APPROPRIATE AGES]15 and up
[MOVIE TITLE/RATING]
THE CELL/R
[IN A NUTSHELL]Using some high-tech wizardry, psychologist Catherine Deane (Jennifer Lopez) enters the mind of a comatose serial killer (Vincent D’Onofrio) to locate his latest victim.
[WILL KIDS WANT TO SEE IT?]Teens will want to see Lopez, and they might be intrigued by the Silence of the Lambs vibe.
[SEX/NUDITY]The bare breasts of many female corpses; the killer masturbates over his dead victims.
[DRUGS/ALCOHOL]Catherine smokes a joint.
[VIOLENCE/SCARINESS]A man’s intestines are pulled out; a father beats his son and brands him with an iron.
[OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES/STEREOTYPES]Raw and frequent
[THE VERDICT]This movie may give children — and adults — nightmares for a long time to come.
[APPROPRIATE AGES]17 and up
[MOVIE TITLE/RATING]
ROAD TRIP/R
[IN A NUTSHELL]Josh (Breckin Meyer) and his college buddies hit the road to intercept his homemade, infidelicious video that was accidentally sent to his girlfriend.
