Parents' Guide

MOVIE TITLE/RATING

WAY OF THE GUN/R

IN A NUTSHELL

Petty criminals Parker (Ryan Phillippe) and Longbaugh (Benicio Del Toro) try for the big time by kidnapping a wealthy couple’s pregnant surrogate (Juliette Lewis).

WILL KIDS WANT TO SEE IT?

Teens may, because of the cool cast and the Quentin Tarantino-inspired violence.

SEX/NUDITY

A glimpse of the bare backside of a man lying next to a prostitute; pictures of a nude woman in a magazine

DRUGS/ALCOHOL

Some drinking

VIOLENCE/SCARINESS

Lots of shoot-outs; a doctor performs a bloody C-section in a motel room.

OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES/STEREOTYPES

A couple dozen f — -s before the opening credits alone

THE VERDICT

There isn’t a positive role model to be found anywhere on screen.

APPROPRIATE AGES

17 and up

[MOVIE TITLE/RATING]

SHAFT/R

[IN A NUTSHELL]When the racist son (Christian Bale) of a real estate tycoon commits murder, New York detective John Shaft (Samuel L. Jackson) takes matters into his own hands.

[WILL KIDS WANT TO SEE IT?]Although they won’t remember the original, they’ll be happy to join the hip Jackson.

[SEX/NUDITY]Some talk about booty

[DRUGS/ALCOHOL]A high liquor-intake factor; drug dealers are major players in the story.

[VIOLENCE/SCARINESS]Many fatal shootings; a man is pushed out a window to his death.

[OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES/STEREOTYPES]Constant

[THE VERDICT]The movie winks at Shaft’s unconventional, not to mention illegal, antics, basically condoning his vigilantism.

[APPROPRIATE AGES]15 and up

[MOVIE TITLE/RATING]

THE CELL/R

[IN A NUTSHELL]Using some high-tech wizardry, psychologist Catherine Deane (Jennifer Lopez) enters the mind of a comatose serial killer (Vincent D’Onofrio) to locate his latest victim.

[WILL KIDS WANT TO SEE IT?]Teens will want to see Lopez, and they might be intrigued by the Silence of the Lambs vibe.

[SEX/NUDITY]The bare breasts of many female corpses; the killer masturbates over his dead victims.

[DRUGS/ALCOHOL]Catherine smokes a joint.

[VIOLENCE/SCARINESS]A man’s intestines are pulled out; a father beats his son and brands him with an iron.

[OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES/STEREOTYPES]Raw and frequent

[THE VERDICT]This movie may give children — and adults — nightmares for a long time to come.

[APPROPRIATE AGES]17 and up

[MOVIE TITLE/RATING]

ROAD TRIP/R

[IN A NUTSHELL]Josh (Breckin Meyer) and his college buddies hit the road to intercept his homemade, infidelicious video that was accidentally sent to his girlfriend.