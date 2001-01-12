THE BOOK YOU HAVE TO READ

EW Staff
January 12, 2001 at 05:00 AM EST

Rick Moody recommends Animal Liberation by Peter Singer (Quill, $14) When I look at hamburger meat, I can’t help but think roadkill. When my family would ask me to say a prayer at Thanksgiving, I always wanted to say a prayer for the turkey. This book can’t help but make you think twice about whether or not animals have rights, whether we have the right to eat them. It is so lucid and smart and thoroughly researched, without a hint of hysteria. I couldn’t put it down.

Rick Moody is the author of the novels Purple America and The Ice Storm. His next book, the story collection Demonology, will be published by Little, Brown this month.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now