THE BOOK YOU HAVE TO READ

Rick Moody recommends Animal Liberation by Peter Singer (Quill, $14) When I look at hamburger meat, I can’t help but think roadkill. When my family would ask me to say a prayer at Thanksgiving, I always wanted to say a prayer for the turkey. This book can’t help but make you think twice about whether or not animals have rights, whether we have the right to eat them. It is so lucid and smart and thoroughly researched, without a hint of hysteria. I couldn’t put it down.

Rick Moody is the author of the novels Purple America and The Ice Storm. His next book, the story collection Demonology, will be published by Little, Brown this month.