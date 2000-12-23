What it means to be a ''Survivor''

Conventional wisdom says that original programming never works in summer, since nobody’s at home watching TV. Then again, conventional wisdom says that a naked, jiggly Machiavellian would never be awarded a $1 million prize by seven people he had spent 39 days screwing over. But Survivor, TV’s ultimate game show, outwitted, outplayed, and outlasted all traditional rules, becoming the Thursday-morning topic of conversation around watercoolers and water holes alike, and climaxing with 51.7 million people tuning in to watch the last torch flicker.

While the show’s masterful editing and elaborate challenges were integral to its success, the whole project would have been a shipwreck if not for the 16 squabbling strandees, the perfect melting pot of selfishness, naivete, and cunning. Survivor‘s Dysfunctional Family Robinson knew how to put on a show, whether it was Rudy, the human Speak-and-Slur (pull his string and hear him slander); Colleen, who proved that you can be adorable and pustulant; Gervase, who wore his sloth like a Purple Heart; and so on. And the shrewdness of exec producer Mark Burnett’s recruitment strategy became all the more clear after watching the boring barnacles of Big Brother.

Upon their return to home shores, the cast was rewarded with a showbiz welcome of Target proportions, with interviews, guest-hosting gigs, and even a movie deal that put the Pontiac Aztek prize to shame. Since so much has been written about them, our own personal reward challenge was to sum it all up in 17 syllables — below, Survivor wrap-up haikus. Now where’s our damn spice rack?

Richard Hatch

Newly svelte victor

Becker, book deal, H-wood Squares

Viva la lipo!

Kelly Wiglesworth

Last speech on honor

Later nearly wrestled Sue

So that’s dignity?

Rudy Boesch

Queers! Homos! Fairies!

Hate speech from Buchanan, but

Fun from old salt. Huh?

Susan Hawk

When talking to Bush

As cohost of Regis show

Why no snake, rat speech?

Sean Kenniff

Ditched scrubs for showbiz

Thank God: Would you trust your health

To Alphabet Boy?

Colleen Haskell

Said, ”No actor, I.”

Now stars in Rob Schneider film

And you thought Rich sly

Gervase Peterson

Anyone can charm

But to make Gumbel high-five?

Now that’s fame-worthy

Jenna Lewis

Flirted with Playboy

But said no: Survivor, 1 —

Darva C., 0

Greg Buis

Coconut phone chats

Don’t make him useful spokesman.

Except for Prozac

Gretchen Cordy

So sweet! So helpful!

But no win, no commercials

Smart man, that Darwin

Joel Klug

He cooked up some rat

Which doesn’t translate to much

In endorsement world

Dirk Been

Like many athletes

Dirk thanked the Lord in postshow

Should have prayed to win

Ramona Gray

Says wants showbiz opps,

But missing easy tie-in:

Pepto-Bismol ad

Stacey Stillman

Gone back to the law

Ah, to prosecute Rudy

The dream comes nightly

B.B. Andersen

Grandkids on his shirt

Hawked Reebok in SAG strike: No

”World’s Greatest Scab” mug?

Sonja Christopher

We hardly knew ye

Just one ukelele tune

Uh…that was enough