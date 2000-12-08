type Music Current Status In Season

We gave it a C+

Give the show’s stars a chestnut or two apiece to roast, toss in Macy Gray’s ”Winter Wonderland,” and let Shepard handle the rest on Ally McBeal: A Very Ally Christmas Featuring Vonda Shepard.

It’ not quite as dire as it sounds: Shepard’s soulful run through of Donnie Hathaway’s ”This Christmas” is compelling, while Robert Downey Jr.’s surprising take on the Joni Mitchell tearjerker ”River” is better than you?d suspect. But what’s really disappointing is that Shepard blew the opportunity to write her own personal Christmas classic: ”Thank You, Santa, for Hooking Me Up With Ally McBeal.” C+