It was originally reported that Aguilera would sing a duet of ”Merry Christmas, Baby” on this album with Etta James, one of her heroines. The blues legend is mysteriously absent from the finished track, but Aguilera oversings so wildly that there wouldn’t have been enough oxygen in the booth to sustain another life form.

That premature confidence in her own soul diva chops continues throughout My Kind of Christmas, its possessive title aptly hinting at the showboating therein. The talented youngster is out of control here, spoiling some nifty modern arrangements with her exhausting insistence on making every other syllable an octave spanning tour de force. All I want for ”Christmas” is for Christina to calm down.