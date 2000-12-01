The inside scoop on the book world

LOB STORY?

Mac is back: Tennis legend and occasional rock guitarist John McEnroe may write his autobiography after all. According to sources, McEnroe’s reps at IMG have been talking to publishers again — after discussions foundered about a year ago due both to a high price tag and Mac’s apparent lack of interest in doing publicity. Publishers still want to hear what the outspoken champion has to say, though the price remains high. ”They want a million dollars,” says an editor familiar with the project. ”I don’t think he’d do it for less.”

DROPPING A BOMB

Dr. Wen Ho Lee, the Los Alamos scientist who was freed after nine months of imprisonment on charges of leaking nuclear-weapons secrets to China, will write a book. Hyperion executive editor Will Schwalbe, who acquired the title for publication next fall, says Lee will write ”about what happened to him but also [”about”] racial profiling, the government, the media, and the individual rights of citizens.” ABC is planning a miniseries about his ordeal.

LAUGHS AND SEX

Bernie Mac, seen in Spike Lee’s concert film The Original Kings of Comedy, will sound off in MTV Books’ I Ain’t Scared of You: Bernie Mac on How Life Is, due next fall from Pocket Books. Senior editor Tracy Sherrod made the deal…. The William Morris agency will shop a sexy proposal by Kim Cattrall, best known as New York sex goddess and high-powered publicist Samantha Jones on HBO’s Sex and the City. ”It will be about how a man can please a woman in bed,” a source reports. Cattrall’s husband, Mark Levinson, will be coauthor of the book.