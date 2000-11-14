type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 106 minutes Limited Release Date 12/22/00 Wide Release Date 01/12/01 performer Alec Baldwin, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Charles Durning, Patti LuPone, William H. Macy, David Paymer, Rebecca Pidgeon, Ricky Jay, Julia Stiles director David Mamet Producers El Dorado Pictures, Filmtown Entertainment, Green/Renzi distributor New Line Cinema author David Mamet genre Comedy

We gave it a B+

First off, it’s not ”State and Maine” or ”State of Maine,” as the film has been erroneously called. ”I hope it’s not a bad title,” says Macy, one of many Mamet regulars in the film, ”but it’s ‘State and Main,’ as in [the fictitious] Waterford, Vt., which has State St. and Main St., and the Coffee Corner is right there on the corner.” That intersection is ground zero for the plot of this farce about a big studio film, titled ”The Old Mill,” shooting in this quiet Vermont town.

Within days of the arrival of the crew — including the director (Macy), screenwriter (Hoffman), producer (David Paymer), and stars (Baldwin and Parker) — all showbiz hell breaks loose: Parker’s starlet refuses to complete her contractually obligated topless scene, and Baldwin’s leading man hits on a teen townie (Julia Stiles). ”Pretty much everyone is, on some level, despicable,” says Macy, ”but the despicable aspects of all the characters are so across the board that you kind of have affection for everyone.” Yep, sounds like Hollywood. GOOD SIGN That cast! That screenwriter! That cast! THEN AGAIN There’s always that danger of being too inside.