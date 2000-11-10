We gave it an A

Laden with gems — such as the original outline for the improv masterpiece Waiting for Guffman (www.waitingforguffman.com), written descriptions of cut scenes, and behind-the-scenes photos from the lens of Guffman-ite Fred Willard — this site will wow the legions of fans obsessed with Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy’s 1997 mockumentary about a small-town theater production. Even if they are ”bastard people.” A

MUST-VISIT:

www.waitingforguffman.com/starktalk.htm

Check out the enlightening e-mail interview between the site’s master and actor Michael Hitchcock.