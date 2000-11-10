''Waiting for Guffman''

Ann Limpert
November 10, 2000 at 05:00 AM EST

We gave it an A

Laden with gems — such as the original outline for the improv masterpiece Waiting for Guffman (www.waitingforguffman.com), written descriptions of cut scenes, and behind-the-scenes photos from the lens of Guffman-ite Fred Willard — this site will wow the legions of fans obsessed with Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy’s 1997 mockumentary about a small-town theater production. Even if they are ”bastard people.” A

MUST-VISIT:
www.waitingforguffman.com/starktalk.htm
Check out the enlightening e-mail interview between the site’s master and actor Michael Hitchcock.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now