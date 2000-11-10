Nothing says market research-driven like an animated sci-fi flick with hipster voice work and an MTV-friendly teen-rock soundtrack. If only Titan A.E. directors Don Bluth and Gary Goldman (Anastasia) had thought to jettison the dull, Disney-ready story — of a futuristic orphan (Damon) who finds that the dead father he’s hated all these years gave his son the key to reviving humanity — the uninspired alien sidekicks, and the flat artwork (which totally doesn’t meld with the occasionally impressive CGI backgrounds), this dud wouldn’t feel so much like a cartoon version of The Ice Pirates. C-