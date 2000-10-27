type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 105 minutes performer Christina Fulton, Jon Jacobs director Jon Jacobs author Jon Jacobs genre Sci-fi and Fantasy

Upon arriving in modern-day New Orleans in the hopes of siring an heir, a descendant of the magician Merlin encounters a crew of bawdy witches, all of whom are hoping to do the deed. Jacobs wrote and directed the limp farce Lucinda’s Spell, and perhaps he spread his questionable talents too thin: All the best lines go to a talking parrot; hence Lucinda’s Spell is, literally, for the birds. D