Brian M. Raftery
October 27, 2000 at 04:00 AM EDT

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
105 minutes
performer
Christina Fulton, Jon Jacobs
director
Jon Jacobs
author
Jon Jacobs
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy
We gave it a D

Upon arriving in modern-day New Orleans in the hopes of siring an heir, a descendant of the magician Merlin encounters a crew of bawdy witches, all of whom are hoping to do the deed. Jacobs wrote and directed the limp farce Lucinda’s Spell, and perhaps he spread his questionable talents too thin: All the best lines go to a talking parrot; hence Lucinda’s Spell is, literally, for the birds. D

