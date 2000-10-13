Music Review: 'Soul Caddy'

David Hiltbrand
October 13, 2000 at 04:00 AM EDT

Soul Caddy

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
genre
Reggae/Ska, Pop
We gave it a C-

After breaking through with a faithful ’40s swing sound on Zoot Suit Riot, the brassy Oregon octet Cherry Poppin’ Daddies broadens its repertoire with Soul Caddy. The band never shifts gears, however, as it jumps from swing to ska, from Smithereens-style pop to ’70s glam rock, attacking all genres with the same insufferable enthusiasm. And frontman Steve Perry is a far better writer than he is a singer. C-

