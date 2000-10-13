Music Review: 'Soul Caddy'

type Music Current Status In Season genre Reggae/Ska, Pop

After breaking through with a faithful ’40s swing sound on Zoot Suit Riot, the brassy Oregon octet Cherry Poppin’ Daddies broadens its repertoire with Soul Caddy. The band never shifts gears, however, as it jumps from swing to ska, from Smithereens-style pop to ’70s glam rock, attacking all genres with the same insufferable enthusiasm. And frontman Steve Perry is a far better writer than he is a singer. C-