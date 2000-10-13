Between the Lines: The inside scoop on the book world

SLAM DUNKS? Dethroned Indiana Hoosiers coach Bobby Knight seems to be having the same polarizing effect on the publishing world that he had on college basketball. News that IMG agent Mark Reiter will soon shop a proposal for the coach’s autobiography — with a reported $2 million asking price — has received mixed reactions. ”His time has come and gone,” says one editor, who believes the book was written on Knight more than 10 years ago with John Feinstein’s best-selling A Season on the Brink. ”He’ll probably sell a few copies in Indiana, where he’s deified.” Not so, says another top editor. ”He’s a controversial figure, and I want to hear what he has to say in his own defense,” he says. Reiter, who denies there’s any asking price, says that the success of Feinstein’s book shows how well this book could do: ”That one’s about Bobby Knight, this one’s by Bobby Knight.” … Dennis Miller, the late-night talk-show host/Monday Night Football commentator, has a new collection of Rants — and a new publisher for them. When Doubleday, publisher of his previous three best-selling Rants, balked at the new book’s $800,000 price tag, Little, Brown made an offer. But according to insiders, when Miller and Little, Brown began to disagree over the direction of the book — LB wanted it to focus on football — Miller’s agent Esther Newberg took the project to HarperCollins. ”It’s safe to say the word football will be in the book, but it will not be themed around his new position as Monday Night Football‘s resident wiseacre,” says HarperCollins executive editor David Hirshey … A source close to Carmen Electra says she’s put together a proposal for Carmen Electra Confidential. ”Of course it’ll have stuff about Dennis Rodman, but it’s more about coming to Hollywood,” the source adds … Internet pinup and TV host Cindy Margolis is shopping her Guide to the Internet. ”She’s a very smart businesswoman,” says her agent, Trident Media Group’s Dan Strone. ”This is not just about the photos, even though there will be photos.”