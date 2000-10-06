Book Review: 'Along the Inca Road'

By Daneet Steffens
Updated September 02, 2020 at 02:43 PM EDT
Advertisement

Along the Inca Road

type
  • Book
genre

Armed with a backpack, a GPS (Global Positioning System), a grant from National Geographic, and a yen for local color, documentarian Karen Muller followed South America’s centuries-old Inca Road for seven months. In Ecuador, she visits a healer who whacks her on the head with a guinea pig to bless her travels; in Peru, she meets a sorcerer’s apprentice who matter-of-factly explains his career choice (”witchcraft … was the best-paying job around”). She also patrols with a professional team of land-mine defusers and samples the famed coca leaves of the Andes. Muller’s willingness to jump in and try pretty much anything is what propels Along the Inca Road, a travelogue of often hair-raisingly vivid adventures. B

Along the Inca Road

type
  • Book
genre
author
  • Karin Muller
publisher
  • National Geographic

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com