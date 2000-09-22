The French Confection: Phoenix

HOMETOWN

Paris

LATEST ALBUM

United

MATHEMATICAL DESCRIPTION OF THEIR SOUND

Air x Air Supply

WHY WE THINK YOU SHOULD BUY THEIR ALBUM

The lite-rock revival starts here! These friendly Frenchmen have cooked up a bouillabaisse of ’70s studio craft (Steely Dan, 10cc) and ’80s fromage (Corey Hart) that’ll send you running for those K-Tels stuck in your parents’ basement.

WHY THEY THINK YOU SHOULD BUY THEIR ALBUM

”I am not a really good seller,” says singer Thomas Mars (the other Phoenicians are Laurent ”Branco” Brancowitz, Christian Mazzalai, and Deck D’Arcy). ”Do you say this, a seller? I hope the people who were born at the same time as us — in the mid-’70s — they will like it. What can I say? Maybe some songs can just be a joyful time for them.”

WHY YOU’RE NOT HEARING THEM ON TOP 40 RADIO

”I dunno,” says Mars. ”Everyone’s really into R&B right now. What matters for us is more like … you know the Urge Overkill and Nash Kato? He’s a really big fan of our album and he did a remix for us. We were big fans of the Urge Overkill, and now we are linked to each other. Our dreams are reachable now.”

WHY THEY THINK YOU SHOULD LISTEN TO THEM INSTEAD OF ‘N SYNC

”Oh, that’s two completely different worlds,” Mars says. ”It’s always good to be aware of everything that’s going on in the world. Diversity is important. It’s good to have a bit of everything, you know?”

ODDS THEY’LL GO PLATINUM

20 to 1

WHAT THEY’LL BE DOING NEXT YEAR

Touring Japan, Europe, and the U.S.

WHAT THEY’LL BE DOING IN 10 YEARS

”Ah … if things are going good, I hope I will do music,” says Mars. ”When we were teenagers, we would do a strange technique where we would destroy everything that would disturb the fact that you were not doing music, you know what I mean?” (Uh, no.) ”The thing is just to keep on doing music.”