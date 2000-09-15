Video Review: 'Slow Burn'

Michael Sauter
September 15, 2000 at 04:00 AM EDT

Slow Burn (Movie - 2000)

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
97 minutes
performer
Minnie Driver, James Spader, Josh Brolin
director
Christian Ford
distributor
Artisan Entertainment
author
Christian Ford
genre
Mystery and Thriller
We gave it a C-

Sporting a villainous mustache, James Spader does a hammy turn in Slow Burn as one of two escaped cons (Josh Brolin is the other) who stumble onto a diamond fortune stashed in the Tex-Mex desert. Meanwhile, Minnie Driver plays it thanklessly straight as the obsessed woman who’s spent her life seeking those stones. The treasure hunters fritter the film away squawking about their bad breaks. They may be stuck with one another, but, thankfully, we can leave. C-

