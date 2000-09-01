O-Towner Ashley Angel reveals his weirdest fan experience

Image zoom Angel: Bob D'Amico

If ”Survivor” relocated to Orlando, Fla., and Jeff Probst were replaced with teen pop mastermind Lou Pearlman, you’d have ABC’s ”Making the Band.” The reality series — which follows hottie hopefuls trying out for Pearlman’s latest boy band, O-Town — has made minor teen idols out of the dreamy winners: Jacob Underwood, Trevor Penick, Dan Miller, Erik-Michael Estrada, and Ashley Angel. In honor of ”Band”’s season finale on Sept. 8 (and ABC’s recent order of 13 more episodes for next season), EW put some wack questions to 19 year old O-Towner Ashley Angel.

* I’m going to set myself on fire if I hear O-Town’s song ”All for Love” one more time. When will you guys record new stuff?

I think I’m going to set myself on fire too. We’re hoping to put out a single by October and have the album out a little after Christmas.

* In a recent episode, you wore a T-shirt that read ”Math Team No. 1.” Okay, Mr. Math — what’s the Pythagorean theorem?

A squared plus B squared equals C squared.

* Pretty impressive. So, what’s been your strangest fan experience?

Having the same group of three girls follow us to, like, five different places really far away from each other. They got us necklaces with all our names written on grains of rice.

* Do the other O-Towners resent you for being the cutest one?

We don’t concentrate on that. We all have our own fans.

* Uh-huh. But, deep down, you know you’re the cutest, right?

[Laughs] I’ve heard rumors…. The guys joke about it — they’re like, ”Ooh, I gotta stand next to Ashley in this picture!”

* How sick did you get of being filmed 24-7?

We’d play with the cameramen. We’d pretend there was this really serious argument going on, like ”Maybe I should just quit this band!” Then I’d look straight into the camera and say, ”Folks, I might quit, so after the commercial break tune in.” They’d be like, ”You guys can’t do that.”

* Rounding up to the nearest hundred, how many times a day do you keep it real?

What? I don’t understand. I’m keeping it real all the time.

* What do you want to do for your first video? I’m thinking hot cars and chicks in bikinis.

There you go. I’m going to write that down right now so I don’t forget it.