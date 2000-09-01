Kirsten Dunst eyes a role on ''Sex and the City''

She may play a squeaky clean cheerleader in this week’s top-grossing movie, ”Bring It On,” but Kirsten Dunst is eager to prove she’s no goody goody. Besides strutting her stuff in nothing more than hip-hugging briefs and an unbuttoned denim jacket for the current Maxim cover, the 18-year-old actress is looking for more adult roles as well. ”I’ve never wanted to be trapped in that teen movie grouping,” she says.

To prove it, ”The Virgin Suicides” star, who began acting at the tender age of three, plans to make an appearance on HBO’s racy single gal series ”Sex and the City” sometime next season. (Representatives for HBO tell EW.com they have no knowledge of next year’s appearances). ”It was (”Sex” star) Sarah Jessica Parker’s idea,” says Dunst. ”I met her at the SAG Awards, and because I’ve loved her for so long, I just went up to her to tell her how much I love the show.” Dunst says she was originally invited to guest star during last month’s shoot in Los Angeles as part of a storyline in which Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) and her pals descend on Tinseltown. But Dunst’s shooting schedule for Disney’s modern day ”Romeo and Juliet” drama ”At Seventeen” forced her to decline.

Though reps for Dunst confirm to EW.com that she’s eager to find an open space in her schedule for ”Sex” next year (the new season begins filming in March), the actress has no idea what role she might play. ”I could be someone’s daughter from the past, or maybe a sister, a cousin. I really don’t know,” she shrugs. Whatever the role, her recent birthday should make it easier for producers to allot her plenty of screen time. Now that she’s no longer a minor, Dunst isn’t subject to the restricted hours and mandatory on-set schooling demanded of underage performers. ”Now they can work me as long as they want,” she says.

Grown-up or not, Dunst isn’t likely to be swinging naked from the rafters — as the randy Samantha (Kim Cattrall) did during a recent episode of ”Sex.” ”No way am I doing something like that,” says Dunst. Even shooting a tame dream sequence for ”Bring It On” — in which she discovers she’s leading a cheer completely naked — was difficult. ”I was in front of a hundred extras with these little pasties over my boobs,” she recalls. ”It was not fun at all.” Well, maybe not for her.