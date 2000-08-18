We gave it an A-

It’s refreshing to find a conceptually creative spin on a television show’s official site, more so when it’s well executed. Consisting primarily of weekly journal entries, Fox’s online outlet for the popular Malcolm in the Middle (www.fox.com/malcolminthemiddle/episodes/seasonO1.html) proves that not every promotional site has to be, well, too serious. Though the show is on hiatus for the summer, you can read the hilarious entries from last season, including such advice as ”In a pinch, you can treat a head wound with frozen chicken.” Catch the plentiful Real Video clips featuring Malcolm rhapsodizing on topics ranging from family to evading the police. A-