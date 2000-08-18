The end of ''Survivor''

Our national obsession comes to an end Aug. 23, when CBS airs Survivor‘s three-hour finale. To say ”sarong,” expect a wave of Survivor shindigs. Already, Evite, a San Francisco-based party-planning site, has a template with the show’s graphics. Michael Gapinski of Along Came Mary — the Los Angeles event production company that will throw CBS’ own Survivor fete — offers these tips for a memorable tribal council guaranteed to keep you from being voted off the island.