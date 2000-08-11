Video Review: 'The Grandfather'

Michael Sauter
August 11, 2000 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Grandfather

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
Unrated
runtime
146 minutes
performer
Fernando Fernan Gomez
distributor
Miramax Home Video
genre
Foreign Language
We gave it a B+

The landscapes are picture-book pretty, the story is gracefully paced. But there are also simmering emotions in the genteel Spanish drama The Grandfather — a 1998 foreign language film Oscar nominee — about an impoverished 19th-century aristocrat (Gomez) and his widowed daughter-in-law (Cuervo), warring over the future of his two granddaughters, one of whom is illegitimate. In the conflict of honor and unconditional love, the loyalties shift with deceptive subtlety. The denouement, however, couldn’t be less ambiguous — or more lyrically moving. B+

