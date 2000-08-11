Video Review: 'The Grandfather'

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa Unrated runtime 146 minutes performer Fernando Fernan Gomez distributor Miramax Home Video genre Foreign Language

We gave it a B+

The landscapes are picture-book pretty, the story is gracefully paced. But there are also simmering emotions in the genteel Spanish drama The Grandfather — a 1998 foreign language film Oscar nominee — about an impoverished 19th-century aristocrat (Gomez) and his widowed daughter-in-law (Cuervo), warring over the future of his two granddaughters, one of whom is illegitimate. In the conflict of honor and unconditional love, the loyalties shift with deceptive subtlety. The denouement, however, couldn’t be less ambiguous — or more lyrically moving. B+