Parents' Guide to Movies

What Lies Beneath (R)

IN A NUTSHELL: Housewife Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer) wonders why her husband (Harrison Ford) won’t believe her nagging suspicions that their dream house is haunted.

WILL KIDS WANT TO SEE IT?: Yes. Star power, including director Robert Zemeckis, may hook older horror fans.

SEX/NUDITY: Some suggestive scenes; jokes about the neighbor’s ”sexual Olympics,” complete with orgasmic sound effects

DRUGS/ALCOHOL: Wine flows.

VIOLENCE/SCARINESS: A drowning; a near drowning; a bloody accident; images of a decomposing dead woman

OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES: A few mild expletives

THE VERDICT: The themes of marital betrayal and supernatural phenomena, not to mention the suspense and terror, will disturb younger children.

APPROPRIATE AGES: 12 and up

Space Cowboys (PG-13)

IN A NUTSHELL: Forty years after being bounced from the space program, four former top guns (Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, James Garner, and Donald Sutherland) finally get their mission.

WILL KIDS WANT TO SEE IT?: Only if they don’t mind listening to aging action faves gab about Medicare and dentures

SEX/NUDITY: The four stars’ bare behinds

DRUGS/ALCOHOL: Some beers are tossed back.

VIOLENCE/SCARINESS: The four stars’ bare behinds. Plus, two astronauts are injured in space, and one goes on a suicide mission.

OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES: These guys curse like sailors.

THE VERDICT: The movie pits the old-timers against the ravages of time as they push their aging bodies through rigorous paces.

APPROPRIATE AGES: 10 and up

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (PG-13)

IN A NUTSHELL: It’s big trouble when overweight but mild-mannered science professor Sherman Klump (Eddie Murphy) tries an experimental genetic extraction to purge his body of randy alter ego Buddy Love (Murphy).

WILL KIDS WANT TO SEE IT?: With Eddie Murphy playing practically every role, fat chance they’ll want to pass it up.

SEX/NUDITY: References to erections, cleavage, oral sex, Viagra, impotence, etc.

DRUGS/ALCOHOL: Many toasts

VIOLENCE/SCARINESS: Mostly slapstick, but a man is raped by a genetically altered animal off screen.

OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES: Four-letter words are an integral part of the Klumps’ vocabulary.

THE VERDICT: Positive messages aside, what kids likely will remember are the huge, horny hamster and the droopy-chested granny.

APPROPRIATE AGES: 12 and up

Coyote Ugly (PG-13)

IN A NUTSHELL: Pursuing her dreams of becoming a songstress, Violet (Piper Perabo) makes ends meet by becoming a dancing bartender at a trendy Manhattan watering hole.

WILL KIDS WANT TO SEE IT?: Beautiful young adults having wild parties in a chic downtown bar? Of course!

SEX/NUDITY: Actresses make like fully clothed exotic dancers on a bar. Some suggestive scenes; multiple graphic displays of navels.

DRUGS/ALCOHOL: The movie is set in a bar; characters virtually swim in booze. No drugs.

VIOLENCE/SCARINESS: A couple of sanitized barroom brawls; one head colliding with a jukebox.

OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES: Relatively tame, considering the setting

THE VERDICT: The movie’s basic message about following your bliss and being all you can be is a fatuous cliché but all in all this is fairly innocuous stuff.

APPROPRIATE AGES: 13 and up

Hollow Man (R)

IN A NUTSHELL: Cocky scientist Dr. Sebastian Caine (Kevin Bacon) secretly becomes the first human to test the invisibility serum he and his research team (including Elisabeth Shue and Josh Brolin) invented.

WILL KIDS WANT TO SEE IT?: It may be difficult to keep ‘tweenagers from trying to sneak into the theater.

SEX/NUDITY: A bare butt; a fondled breast; photos of topless women in a porno magazine; the bare breasts of Sebastian’s neighbor

DRUGS/ALCOHOL: A champagne celebration

VIOLENCE/SCARINESS: Lots of very graphic violent and bloody scenes — drowning, shooting, impaling, and more

OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES: Constant and crude

THE VERDICT: Despite the fascinating subject of invisibility, this movie quickly becomes a bloodfest with little more than standard horror fare.

APPROPRIATE AGES: 15 and up