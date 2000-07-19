Reeldirt.com

”Jobs. Scripts. Resources. Dirt,” the opening screen reads enticingly. But the scoop at this two-year-old film-industry site, founded by San Diego newscast director Pepe Sevedra, is little more than slightly soiled. Despite the libel-repelling disclaimer, the behind-the-scenes gossip is pretty sparse and respectful (including several tales of death on the set), and what amusingly saucy goodies there are (e.g., an audio clip titled ”Dan Rather frets about his hair in Soweto” in the Contraband section) come from other sites. With luck and spite, this site may someday be as nasty as it wants to be.