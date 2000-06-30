Gimme Shelter: Cuba Gooding, Jr.

Clarissa Cruz
June 30, 2000 at 04:00 AM EDT

Cuba’s Goodies!
3 BR, 4 BTH home in Southern California
Price: $3.5 million

He certainly showed them the… well, you know. Oscar-winning Jerry Maguire star Cuba Gooding Jr. just plunked down a wad of, yes, money for a spacious 3,500-square-foot English-style house in the swanky Pacific Palisades hood. The 1940s-era mansion sits on a large wooded lot and boasts a pool, spa, guest house, and sweeping canyon views. Gooding and his wife, Sara, plan to remodel and add on to the home — meaning they’ll surely be showing architects and contractors even more of the greenbacks.

