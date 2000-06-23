type Music Current Status In Season performer David Berkman genre Jazz

Pianist David Berkman is a scintillating composer and improviser, but his solid tunes on Communication Theory are lifted off the ground by exceptional players: saxists Chris Cheek, Steve Wilson, and Sam Newsome, and drummer Brian Blade, who gives each track a thrilling rhythmic surge. Berkman also gets song-title-of-the-year credit for his ”I Got Rhythm” adaptation: ”Interesting, Perhaps, but Hardly Fascinating Rhythm.” B