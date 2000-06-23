Alternative limousines

Actors love to stretch, but this isn’t exactly what Stanislavsky had in mind. From Lamborghinis to ’39 Chevys, extending one’s ride to limo lengths is a booming new Hollywood business. According to Ultra Coachbuilder’s Vini Bergeman, a pioneer of stretching cars, any auto can go long, even a VW Bug, though the process can cost up to $1 million. ”I started doing this because people just wanted weird stuff,” says Bergeman. Popular stretches include Navigators (Snoop Dogg), Hummers (Sisqo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Garth Brooks), and Excursions. But skip the Jacuzzi, unless you want to wear an underwater seat belt. Not to stretch the point, but high-visibility stars like the Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera, and George Hamilton opt for regular-size models, while Michael Jackson tools around in a Lincoln Town Car — tinted windows, natch.